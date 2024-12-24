Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for more than 1,000 “beautifully designed” new homes have taken another step forward – as the companies set to deliver the project have been announced.

The Mosley Common scheme in Wigan was given the green light earlier this year and in Greater Manchester’s strategic development plan for the next 15 years, Places for Everyone (PfE), which removed the 150-acre site from the Green Belt.

A masterplan was drawn up earlier this year for 1,044 new family and affordable homes, alongside improvements to the guided busway which will run through the middle of the development and community facilities.

Wigan council approved the first trenche 228 homes of affordable homes to be delivered by developer Northstone – part of the Peel group – in September.

An artist's impression of part of the Mosley Common scheme

Plans covering the wider area allocated for housing in the PfE plan are to be delivered via two applications to be delivered at the same time – including phase one [the north side of the side] and an outline submission for the southern section.

House builder Kellen Homes, social housing specialist Great Places and private rented setor housing provider Sigma will deliver the project, according to Peel.

Peel says the Mosley Common scheme has been designed to ‘offer more than just housing, knitting together a series of distinctive neighbourhoods with individual character’

The company also believes people living in the area will benefit from increased access to open spaces and ‘beautifully designed homes’ that support traditional and flexible working lifestyles.

Peel Lane managing director Stephen Wild said of the deal: “We’re pleased to have selected the three organsiations as our development partners for Mosley Common, and we’re excited to get started.”

Kellen Homes chief executive Ian Kelley added: “This is a major project for us, and we’re proud to be working with Peel Land to deliver a multi tenure development at Mosley Common. The development will set a benchmark for quality and sustainability, providing necessary homes and creating a vibrant, inclusive community for Wigan.”

Great Places executive director Helen Spencer concluded: “We’re looking forward to playing a key role in delivering affordable housing as part of the Mosley Common project. This scheme will make a real difference to the local community, providing sustainable housing and better access to green spaces and essential amenities.”