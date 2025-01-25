The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period from January 1 to December 31.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 12 addresses from the lowest-priced property upwards.
1. 12 of the cheapest Wigan streets on which to buy a property in 2024
. Photo: Submitted
2. Dicconson Street, Swinley
A flat on Dicconson Street, Swinley, sold for £30,000 in January Photo: Google Street View
3. Culzean Close, Leigh
A property on Culzean Close, Leigh sold for £31,000 in April Photo: Google Street View
4. Pembroke Road, Marsh Green
A flat on Pembroke Road, Marsh Green sold for £32,500 in July Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.