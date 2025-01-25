12 of the cheapest Wigan streets on which to buy a property in 2024

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
New figures reveal some of the cheapest Wigan streets on which properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period from January 1 to December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 12 addresses from the lowest-priced property upwards.

.

1. 12 of the cheapest Wigan streets on which to buy a property in 2024

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A flat on Dicconson Street, Swinley, sold for £30,000 in January

2. Dicconson Street, Swinley

A flat on Dicconson Street, Swinley, sold for £30,000 in January Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
A property on Culzean Close, Leigh sold for £31,000 in April

3. Culzean Close, Leigh

A property on Culzean Close, Leigh sold for £31,000 in April Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
A flat on Pembroke Road, Marsh Green sold for £32,500 in July

4. Pembroke Road, Marsh Green

A flat on Pembroke Road, Marsh Green sold for £32,500 in July Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice