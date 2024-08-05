Wigan residents are building a better future for themselves and the local community through their own sweat.

Housing People, Building Communities’ innovative model for getting people onto the property ladder is really taking shape.

The charity, in partnership with Prima Housing Group, is transforming St William’s Church and presbytery in Ince along with a number of new build homes in Ince into a thriving community once more.

The home partners are well under way with their sweat equity hours.

Home partners Chloe and her mum Cordelia doing their sweat equity.

The people who will own the homes put 500 hours alongside their family and friends into building their own homes and those of their neighbours.

These hours will equate to a £10,000 deposit towards a shared ownership mortgage. One couple has already completed their hours and are thrilled with their accomplishment.

Lisa Blan, home partner, said: “My confidence has definitely grown since getting involved with this project and working on the St William’s site.

"I even went for a job interview yesterday for the first time since I was 16 years old. I definitely wouldn’t have done that without the new confidence I have gained from becoming a part of building this great community alongside my future neighbours.”

Home partners and volunteers celebrating the sweat equity scheme's success at Ince St William's Church

The 27 home development is taking shape and the landmark church that was gifted to HPBC by the Liverpool Archdiocese is being restored to its former glory.

There is a real buzz in the area and a new community is being formed by those who will live in the homes.

They are becoming friends and learning how they can support each other before they become neighbours as described by one of the home partners, Chloe:

“My family and I were brought up in Ince and my two children attend St William’s Catholic Primary School. I have a small business across the road from the development.

"I’ve been desperate to get onto the property ladder to provide security for my children but it’s just not been possible to save for a deposit. The sweat equity has given me the chance as a single parent to realise my dream. Me, my mum, dad and sister love working on my home, the homes of my neighbours and building this great community.”

The not-for-profit charitable organisation is dedicated to changing lives by addressing the housing crisis with a combination of self-build, volunteering and philanthropy. HPBC is partnering with Prima Housing Group, a provider of quality, safe and affordable homes with the aim to join forces with HPBC to help alleviate housing need in Wigan.

The site, in Ince Green Lane, Ince, has lain empty since 2017. The Charity was approached by the Liverpool RC Archdiocese in 2020 who were keen to explore whether the church and presbytery could be retained and repurposed to provide affordable housing for local people using HPBC’s unique model.

The former church will be converted into 10 two and three bed houses/apartments, the Presbytery into a three bed, two bed and one bed apartments and the grounds behind will accommodate 14 three-bed houses.

Recently the scheme was awarded Best Affordable Development in the North (under 10 million pounds) by the Northern Housing Awards. Judges described the project as, “This was a human focused development, using a sensitive design and good green credentials. Shared ownership and an innovative approach to equity and community buildings, which made the scheme stand out in this category. There was also good use of existing buildings.” The award represents the hard work by all those who are involved with the project and highlights the life changing power of the model and partnerships.

Liza Parry, Chief Executive of HPBC states, “The unique nature of the St William’s project underpins our vision of creating affordable homes and building communities. We hope this model becomes more popular and we will be looking to deliver more schemes in Wigan in the future.”

The homes, which will be completed by contractors Holmpatrick Developments Ltd, by December 2024, will give the opportunity for the home partners, their families and friends to utilise their own skills (and learn new skills) ranging from on-site labour, painting & decorating, landscaping to admin, marketing and IT support. All of which contribute to the project.

There are still a number of apartments in the church and presbytery available and more information and applications can be obtained by contacting HPBC.

The scheme has been supported by Wigan Council and successfully attracted grant funding from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) Brownfield Housing Fund. David Molyneux, MBE and Leader of WMBC says of the project,

"I'm extremely proud of the partnership working that's taking place between our team at WMBC, and HPBC and Prima to create affordable housing at the former St William’s Church site. I can see first-hand the immense impact this fantastic project is having on the lives of home-partners and the community I represent.”

Further information about the charity or becoming a home partner from: HPBC Chief Executive, Liza Parry, 07817 066084, [email protected]