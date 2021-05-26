Credit:Borron Shaw

Attractive four-bed Billinge home with classic characteristics, conservatory, and charming garden on the market for £395,000

This property is described by the estate agent as the 'ideal family home'.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:04 pm

On the market for £395,000 with Borron Shaw, this four-bed detached property in Billinge features a spacious lounge/diner with brick fireplace, a modern kitchen, conservatory, a ground floor master bedroom with en suite, three bedrooms to the first floor, a large attached garage, and a rear garden with decked area and pagoda. Take a look around...

