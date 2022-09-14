Bargain! Three-storey family home with sprawling rear garden on the market for just £150,000
This three-storey home is a brilliant property for first-time buyers.
By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:22 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £150,000 with The Square Room, this Blackpool property is located within walking distance of Stanley Park and features a spacious entrance hallway, a fitted kitchen, a dining room, a welcoming lounge, two double bedrooms, a four-piece bathroom suite, a third bedroom to second floor, a front garden, and a private south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
