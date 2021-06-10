Breathtaking five-bed Grade II-listed leafy mansion with stunning countryside views and modern finish on the market for £1.6m
This leafy mansion is a beauty.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:02 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:04 pm
On the market for £1.6m with Miller Metcalfe, this five-bed detached home in Haigh is a Grade II-listed residence set in a two-and-three-quarter-acre plot and features landscaped gardens, picturesque countryside views, six huge reception rooms, modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms (three with en suites), and a wonderful finish throughout. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4