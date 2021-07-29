Charming three-storey, four-bed Orrell family home with modern interior on the market for £275,000
This four-bed family home is a potential bargain.
On the market for £275,000 with Breakey & Co., this three-storey property is situation in a sought-after location in Orrell and features a landscaped garden, an entrance hallway, a fitted kitchen, a spacious lounge with bi-folding doors overlooking the rear garden, and a master bedroom with en suite on the second floor. Take a look around...
