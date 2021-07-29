Credit:Breakey & Co.

Charming three-storey, four-bed Orrell family home with modern interior on the market for £275,000

This four-bed family home is a potential bargain.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 1:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 1:36 pm

On the market for £275,000 with Breakey & Co., this three-storey property is situation in a sought-after location in Orrell and features a landscaped garden, an entrance hallway, a fitted kitchen, a spacious lounge with bi-folding doors overlooking the rear garden, and a master bedroom with en suite on the second floor. Take a look around...

Credit:Breakey & Co.

Credit:Breakey & Co.

Credit:Breakey & Co.

Credit:Breakey & Co.

Orrell
