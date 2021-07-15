Credit:Alan Batt Estate Agents
Classy and welcoming four-bed Orrell family home with charming interior design and lovely rear garden on the market for £325,000

This family home sits on a residential development in the heart of Orrell.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:35 am
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:36 am

On the market for £325,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this four-bed property features a fabulous kitchen diner with bi-fold doors leading to the garden, a bay-fronted living room with feature fireplace, second reception room which could be converted into a study or play room, master bedroom with en suite, and rear garden with decked sun terrace and outdoor bar. Take a look around...

Orrell
