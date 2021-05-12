Classy three-storey, seven-bed Standish family home with feature kitchen, cinema room, and private garden on the market for £700,000
This home is a huge three-storey, seven-bed property.
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 3:45 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £700,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this Standish property features a stunning modern kitchen, a cosy cinema room, a large living room leading into a formal dining room, bi-folding doors leading out to the wonderful garden, and excellent bedrooms. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 5