Clean-cut and modern four-bed Orrell family home with outstanding on the market for £400,000
This Orrell property is a classic family home.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 2:05 pm
On the market for £400,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this detached four-bed property features a good central location, an excellent kitchen/diner with central island/breakfast bar, a home office, a living room with feature fireplace, a master bedroom with dressing area and en suite, a paved driveway, and a rear garden with patio area and artificial lawn. Take a look around...
