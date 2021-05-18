Clean-cut four-bed Standish family home with classic features and spacious garden on the market for £400,000
This four-bed detached family home is charm personified.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £400,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this Standish property features a modern fully-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, a classic bay-fronted reception room with feature fireplace, home office, dining room, and a large master bedroom with en suite, and a spacious rear garden with paved patio area and spacious lawn. Take a look around...
