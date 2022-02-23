Credit: Addisons

Clean-cut and stylish six-bed, three-storey Wigan family home with modern interior yours for £399,000

Located between Orrell and Billinge, this home is ideal for a growing family.

By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:10 pm

On the market for £399,000 with Addisons, this modern three-storey six-bed home features wonderful living areas, an open-plan kitchen with dining room, a master suite with dressing room and en suite, a large rear garden, and a double detached garage. Take a look around...

1. WWIGnews-23-02-22-Jacob Court PAP 2-NW.jpg

Credit: Addisons

Photo: Credit: Addisons

Photo Sales

2. WWIGnews-23-02-22-Jacob Court PAP 3-NW.jpg

Credit: Addisons

Photo: Credit: Addisons

Photo Sales

3. WWIGnews-23-02-22-Jacob Court PAP 4-NW.jpg

Credit: Addisons

Photo: Credit: Addisons

Photo Sales

4. WWIGnews-23-02-22-Jacob Court PAP 5-NW.jpg

Credit: Addisons

Photo: Credit: Addisons

Photo Sales
WiganOrrellBillinge
Next Page
Page 1 of 3