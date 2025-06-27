Elan acquires land in Leigh for new homes

Work on a 34-home scheme in Leigh will start in late summer/ autumn, Elan Homes has confirmed.

Elan recently acquired a 2.7 acre site on Alderley Lane. It’s now preparing to start building works, including the demolition of an existing property on the otherwise vacant land.

Elan regional land director Philip Palmer said: “We’re pleased to have acquired land in an established corner of Leigh to contribute to local housing targets. The site was identified as having potential for housing by Wigan Council more than a decade ago under their local plan process and we’re keen to start work to deliver those new homes. Council assessments have identified a strong need for two and three-bedroom homes and our new development will help address that.”

The development, known as Brook Gardens will offer a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes. It’s predicted the homes will appeal to a mix of purchasers through the generations from first time buyers, to growing families and those looking to downsize.

The homes will be built to the latest Part L Building Regulations, utilising timber frame construction providing for enhanced thermal efficiency, ensuring Energy Performance Certificate B ratings for lower energy bills for the purchaser. They will also include a host of energy efficient features including PV solar panels, waste water heat recovery systems, triple glazed windows and electric vehicle charging points.

Because of their energy efficiency, the homes will be eligible for “green mortgages” with the potential to access more competitive rates and lower monthly repayments.

Located within an established residential area, off the A574, Warrington Road, there are local amenities nearby, while Leigh town centre is easily accessible.

Close to locally regarded Bedford Hall Methodist Primary School, the homes are sure to appeal to families and those thinking of starting a family.

A package of almost £60,000 of community investment, known as section 106 contributions, was agreed during the planning process.

This includes £26,000 for improvements to Pennington Hall Park; £20,000 for play space provision at Dootson’s Park and a Biodiversity Net gain contribution of £12,800 towards tree planting off site within the surrounding area.

Elan’s new homes in Leigh are due to be released for sale in early 2026 with the first properties due to be ready to move into by spring/ summer 2026.

Potential purchasers can register their interest in the new homes in Leigh via https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/brook-gardens.