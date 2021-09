On the market for offers in excess of £950,000 with Ashtons Estate Agency, this four-bed home features a private driveway and bespoke electric gates, a lounge with feature log-burning fireplace, an open-plan kitchen, a dining area, a games room, a master suite with en suite and under-floor heating, a patio area and lawn in the garden, and a large detached garage converted into a home gym. Take a look around...