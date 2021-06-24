Fairytale two-bed Grade II-listed Haigh cottage with original features and modern finish on the market for £330,000
This gothic cottage in Haigh is a stunning home.
On the market for £329,950 with Maria B Evans Estate Agents, this two-bed property is a postcard-pretty, Grade II-listed, mid-terrace cottage which features two spacious reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, two well-presented double bedrooms, a summerhouse and private parking for two cars, a butterfly staircase leading to the first floor, and large bedrooms. Take a look around...
