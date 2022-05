On the market for £600,000 with The Agency UK, this grand five-bed detached Leyland property boasts a formal lounge, a large dining room with additional snug area and French doors leading out to the garden, a farmhouse-style kitchen with stone-flagged flooring and a breakfast bar, a master bedroom with bat window and a vaulted area with an en suite, and a garden with a garden room featuring a brick pizza oven. Take a look around...