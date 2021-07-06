Futuristic, modern, and eco-friendly three-bed Wigan townhouse on the waterfront on the market for £255,000
This property is one of a handful of stunning new-build, super-eco townhouses.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £255,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this three-bed apartment features an open-plan design, peaceful waterside aspects, a fitted kitchen/diner, a garden terrace balcony, and is equipped with highly economic air source heat pumps and a heat recovery ventilation system. Take a look around...
