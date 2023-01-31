News you can trust since 1853
Gorgeous: catalogue-perfect four-bed Standish family home with immaculate interior hits the market

This Standish family home is completely gorgeous.

By Jack Marshall
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 2:36pm

On the market for £450,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this four-bed detached Standish home is a classic of the genre, featuring a gorgeous open-plan kitchen, a spacious reception room, large bedrooms, an immaculate family bathroom, and a spacious rear garden. Take a look around...

Standish