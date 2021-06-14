Grand and spacious four-bed Standish family home with fitted kitchen and secluded rear garden on the market for £525,000
As the estate agent says, this property has 'an abundance of space'.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:27 pm
On the market for £525,000 with Breakey & Co., this four-bed Standish home features a grand entrance hallway, a home study, a fitted kitchen/diner, dining room, a spacious lounge with sliding patio doors leading out onto the beautiful rear garden, and a master bedroom with en suite. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3