On the market for £899,995 with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed Wrightington home boasts an idyllic location with open views across the surrounding countryside as well as exposed beams, stone flooring, main lounge with log burner, conservatory, home study, a dining room, a farmhouse kitchen, master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and gardens featuring patios, a pond, a double garage, stables, and a workshop. Take a look around...