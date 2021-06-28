Grand three-storey, five-bed Orrell property with modern finish on the market for £425,000
This Orrell property is a gorgeous detached family home.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £425,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this three-storey property has been extended and renovated and features a living room with feature fireplace, study, dining room, conservatory, a modern kitchen with breakfast bar and flooring spotlights, integral garage, master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, and a raised deck in the garden. Take a look around...
