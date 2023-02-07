Gym, sauna, bar, games room: stunning four-bed detached Orrell home hits the market
This property is described as a ‘modern detached home of true distinction’.
By Jack Marshall
46 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 1:18pm
On the market for offers in excess of £520,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed detached Orrell house has it all, from an immaculate interior and a landscaped garden with BBQ area to a leisure suite including a professional-quality gym, a sauna, a bar, and a games room. Take a look around...
