High-spec three-storey five-bed Billinge property with classy master bedroom and spacious interior on the market for £350,000
This home is sat on a charming modern development in Billinge.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:10 am
On the market for £350,000 with Borron Shaw, this five-bed, three-storey property features a light and spacious entrance hall, a family lounge with patio doors leading to rear garden, a modern kitchen/diner with under-counter lighting, master bedroom to the second floor with en suite and dressing room, brick garage, and rear garden with lawn and patio. Take a look around...
