On the market for £1.3m with Breakey & Co., this three-storey, five-bed rural family home features electric gates, sprawling views of the Douglas Valley, stone-flagged floors, an amazing family kitchen with Aga and twin Belfast sinks, three reception rooms with fireplaces, a courtyard, a dining room, a garden room, a master bedroom with roof terrace as well as an en suite and a dressing room, and gardens including a paddock and woodland. Take a look around...