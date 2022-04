On the market for £1.35m with Reeds Rains, this stunning five-bed Chorley property is named The Old House and features a large conservatory, a family sitting room with bay window, a dining room, a snug, a home study, a large kitchen with island unit, two main bedrooms both with en suites, a number of outbuildings including the renovated coach house used as a home cinema and workshop, a beautiful gardens. Take a look around...