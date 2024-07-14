Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A UK housebuilder is investing more than £20m into the rebirth of a Wigan community.

The latest phase of a housing scheme will build new homes in Worsley Mesnes following the demolition of old housing, shops and flats by Wigan Council - creating much needed housing stock in the area.

The new properties, being delivered by housebuilder Keepmoat in partnership with housing association Jigsaw Homes and the local authority, will provide an additional 169 two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Of the 169 houses, 42 will be delivered as affordable housing by Jigsaw Homes and Keepmoat’s Easy Move Scheme will also be available to those wanting to sell a previous property.

Through the Easy Move Scheme, Keepmoat aims to take away the stress of listing your own property, for example dealing with estate agents and gaining market value for your current property.

The housebuilder has already delivered 33 homes at The Seasons development, with the first residents moving in in time for Christmas last year.

During the latest investment stage, the housebuilder has delivered environmentally-friendly and sustainable homes to add to the vibrant community now said to be flourishing.

The project has also created a raft of new local jobs, training and apprenticeship opportunities, further boosting the local economy.

Peter Barlow, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, North West said: “It’s extremely rewarding to hear positive feedback from residents and provide much needed housing to the area.

“At Keepmoat, we are committed to transforming communities and improving the lives of local people.

"Our development is adding value to the area, providing local contractors and subcontractors from Wigan and the Greater Manchester area with work and supporting employability in the area.

"We are also planning to run local work experience programmes and apprenticeships to upskill the next generation of construction workers.”

Coun Susan Gambles, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Housing and Welfare at Wigan Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see more and more of this development being built. A new shopping parade is completed and open for business, with the old and tired row of shops demolished, and people are already making this attractive development their new home.

“With a mix of housing types and tenures, this investment is creating much-needed homes for local people and we are proud to work in partnership to make that happen.”

Garnet Fazackerley, Operations Director of Development at Jigsaw Homes Group added: “We are very pleased to have already completed the first of these high-quality new homes and to see the first people moving into their new homes.

"By working in partnership with Keepmoat and Wigan Council, we are delivering affordable housing to help meet local housing need and create a vibrant, sustainable community.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford.

To date, almost 70 per cent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more about The Seasons Development visit: www.keepmoat.com/the-seasons