Housing market snip: Delightful modern two-bed apartment on the market for bargain price
This apartment is just 0.3 miles away from the train station, making it a commuter’s dream.
By Jack Marshall
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:35 pm
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:35 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £105,000 with Qube Residential, this two-bed flat in Wigan includes an open-plan living area, a modern fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms, and a contemporary bathroom. Take a look around...
Credit: Qube Residential
Page 1 of 2