On the market for £395,000 with Sapphire Homes, this three-storey, five-bed semi-detacher home in Whitley, Wigan has recently been refurbished and features a welcoming entrance hallway, a large bay-fronted lounge, an open-plan kitchen dining room with granite worksurfaces, spacious bedrooms, a family suite with a claw-foot bath, a master bedroom on the second floor, low-maintenance gardens, and a brick-built shed. Take a look around...