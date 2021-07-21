Idyllic three-storey 18th century Peak District farmhouse with stunning original features on the market for £1.1m
This stunning three-storey home dates back to 1763.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:14 am
On the market for £1.1m with Stepping Stones Asset Management, this idyllic Peak District property has retained a number of its original period features and boasts a main entrance hallway, a formal lounge, a south-facing orangery, an open-plan kitchen diner, a dining room, a home office, a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and spacious gardens. Take a look around...
