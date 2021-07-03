Impeccable four-bed Wigan property with huge rooms and landscaped rear garden on the market for £365,000
This 1930s detached home is described as being 'impeccably-presented'.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 9:28 am
Updated
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 9:30 am
On the market for £365,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed Wigan property features a generous amount of floorspace, a stylish landscaped garden, three reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, an integral garage, and a cosy, modern finish throughout. Take a look around...
