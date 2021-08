On the market for offers in excess of £800,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this five-bed stone-built home features a large formal lounge with log burning stove, a dining room with garden views, a modern fitted kitchen with island breakfast bar, a games/cinema room, a master bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, an internal garage, a large and enclosed garden with stone fire pit area, and views across to Rivington Pike. Take a look around...