On the market for £1.3m with Mosley Jarman, this newly-build four-bed home in Woodford, where the average house price is almost £600,000, features a bespoke contemporary style, a brick facade with wood cladding outside, a bespoke glass staircase, a home office, a gorgeous open-plan kitchen diner with breakfast bar and island unit, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room as well as a south-facing terrace, and gardens with decking and lawns. Take a look around...