On the market for £1m with Ashdown Jones, this four-bed detached cottage is the dream countryside getaway. Surrounded by mature woodland and set amidst 1.5 acres of established and exotic gardens, this home features original cornicing and flooring, stained-glass windows, a games room, a main living room with bay window and fireplace, a conservatory leading out to a patio are and hot tub, traditional kitchen, and spacious bedrooms. Take a look around...