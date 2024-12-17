Peel Land announces Kellen Homes, Great Places Housing Group and Sigma Capital Group as selected development partners for Mosley Common

Peel Land is pleased to announce that Kellen Homes, Great Places Housing Group and Sigma Capital Group have been selected as the development partners for the Mosley Common project in Wigan.

This transformational scheme, granted planning permission earlier this year, will see 1,044 new family and affordable homes created, alongside substantial investments in transport infrastructure, ecological enhancements and community facilities.

Homebuilder Kellen Homes and social housing provider Great Places Housing Group, together with Sigma Capital Group, will lead the acquisition and delivery of the development across multiple tenures. As Kellen Homes’ largest project to date, and one of Peel Land's most significant residential projects, Mosley Common has been designed to offer more than just housing. It will knit together a series of distinctive neighbourhoods with individual character, emphasising connectivity, sustainability and natural assets. Local residents will also benefit from increased access to open spaces and beautifully designed homes that support both traditional and flexible working lifestyles.

Stephen Wild, Managing Director at Peel Land said: “We’re pleased to have selected Kellen Homes, Great Places Housing Group together with Sigma Capital Group as our development partners for Mosley Common, and we’re excited to get started. Their expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable communities make them the ideal choice to bring this significant project to life, as we accelerate delivery for much-needed housing and lasting benefits to Wigan.”

Ian Kelley, Chief Executive of Kellen Homes added: “This is a major project for Kellen Homes, and we’re proud to be working with Peel Land to deliver a multi tenure development at Mosley Common. The development will set a benchmark for quality and sustainability, providing necessary homes and creating a vibrant, inclusive community for Wigan.”

Helen Spencer, Executive Director of Growth at Great Places, concluded: “We’re looking forward to playing a key role in delivering affordable housing as part of the Mosley Common project. This scheme will make a real difference to the local community, providing sustainable housing and better access to green spaces and essential amenities.”