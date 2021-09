On the market for £750,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this five-bed property in Billinge features private grounds extending to half-an-acre, a detached garage which has been converted into additional living or office space, a reception hallway with galleried landing, a large open-plan living area, and a dining kitchen with farmhouse style fitted units, central island, granite worktops. It also boasts a private garden with landscaped patio area. Take a look around...