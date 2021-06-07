Credit:Regan & Hallworth

Prestigious five-bed Standish home with gorgeous fitted kitchen on the market for £425,000

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:30 pm

On the market for £425,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this detached Standish home has been extended over the years to a high standard, now featuring a gorgeous fitted kitchen/family lounge with vaulted glass ceiling, wonderful reception rooms, a study/snug, large master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite, and large rear garden with BBQ area. Take a look around...

