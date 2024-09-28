Raft of amendments to over-55s Wigan residential scheme
The application by Wigan council to its own planning committee to demolish what was Shevington Community Primary School on Miles Lane was approved two years ago.
But a series of nine amendments to the approved plan have now appeared on the Wigan planning portal.
These include the reduction of the west wing parapet height and changes to the colour of a canopy over the windows of a communal area.
The site, owned by Wigan council is to the western side of Shevington village centre.
Existing red-brick buildings date back to the 1920s although the later extension of the junior school and nursery buildings materialised in the 1960s and 70s.
Architect MHA promised the delivery of “good quality, residential development of one and two-bedroom flats for older people to meet an identified local demand.
“The new proposals will provide purpose-built flats for over-55s to modern space standards with its own accessible shower room,” they said.
