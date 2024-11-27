Reservations live for Casa at Tulach, a new rental neighbourhood in Wigan putting lifestyle and experience first

Reservations are now live for Casa at Tulach, the highly anticipated new rental community from Casa by Moda, designed to put residents’ lifestyles and experiences first.

Offering more than just a place to live, Casa by Moda redefines renting by delivering service-led living that focuses on quality, convenience, and community.

Located in the sought-after Pemberton area of Wigan, Casa at Tulach comprises 93 beautifully designed two-, three-, and four-bedroom family homes. These residences are not just rental houses; they are part of a long-term vision to create vibrant, customer-focused communities. With Casa by Moda’s reputation for prioritising resident wellbeing, as well as market leading sustainability and technology features, Casa at Tulach promises an elevated living experience unlike anything else on the market.

More Than a Home: A Lifestyle

Casa at Tulach has two-, three- and four-bedroom houses available to rent.

At Casa at Tulach, everything is designed with renters in mind. From the MyCasa app that provides 24/7 communication with resident maintenance services and community connection tools, to the pet-friendly policies and deposit-alternative options, Casa ensures that every aspect of renting is streamlined and stress-free.

With sustainable features throughout, the homes are equipped with solar panels, EEPC B energy ratings, and smart technology such as home security systems, environmental sensors, and smart doorbell, all included in the rent. Technology build into the homes will also allow residents to monitor air quality, energy efficiency, and more, helping them to create a sustainable, high-quality living environment while monitoring energy consumption to minimise energy costs.

Residents can also enjoy free high-speed Wi-Fi as part of their rental package, providing a secure digital platform for everything from working from home to streaming movie nights.

A Connected and Green Community

Bedroom at Casa at Tulach

Situated within Northstone’s wider 268-home Tulach development, Casa at Tulach offers more than just contemporary design—it’s a suburban oasis with access to expansive green spaces and family-friendly amenities, including a children’s play area. With Pemberton Train Station just a short walk away via a new pedestrian link, residents benefit from fast connections to Manchester, Liverpool, and Manchester Airport, making the neighbourhood ideal for commuters and families alike.

Service-Driven and Community-Led

Through the MyCasa app, residents can engage with their neighbours, join community clubs, and participate in seasonal events that foster a sense of belonging. This is rental living reimagined—not just a roof over your head, but a lifestyle enriched by thoughtful design and exceptional service.

Be Part of Something New

Homes will be available for move ins from December 2024.

Reservations for Casa at Tulach are now live, with the first homes available from December 2024. Whether you’re a family seeking a nurturing environment or a professional looking for a sustainable and connected rental option, Casa at Tulach will have a home for you.

Discover a better way to rent—where lifestyle comes first.

Visit Casa.moda to secure your new home and join the future of rental living today.