The new House Price Change Report, created by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance, ranks neighbourhoods in Wigan based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.
Here is a list of the top 10 areas in Wigan with the biggest decrease in property prices.
Leigh North saw property prices fall by 21.1 per cent from £191,500 to £150,000 Photo: Google Street View
There was an 18.8 per cent drop in property prices in Astley, Blackmoor and Mosley Common, from £320,000 to £259,998 Photo: Google Street View
Lowton Common had a 12.2 per cent drop in property prices, from £250,000 to £219,500 Photo: Google Street View
