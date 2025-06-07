Revealed: top 10 neighbourhoods in Wigan where property prices have fallen

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST
While there are regular reports about property prices rising, in some areas they are actually falling.

The new House Price Change Report, created by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance, ranks neighbourhoods in Wigan based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

Here is a list of the top 10 areas in Wigan with the biggest decrease in property prices.

Leigh North saw property prices fall by 21.1 per cent from £191,500 to £150,000

There was an 18.8 per cent drop in property prices in Astley, Blackmoor and Mosley Common, from £320,000 to £259,998

There was an 18.8 per cent drop in property prices in Astley, Blackmoor and Mosley Common, from £320,000 to £259,998

Lowton Common had a 12.2 per cent drop in property prices, from £250,000 to £219,500

Lowton Common had a 12.2 per cent drop in property prices, from £250,000 to £219,500

Lowton Common had a 12.2 per cent drop in property prices, from £250,000 to £219,500 Photo: Google Street View

