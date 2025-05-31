Revealed: top 10 neighbourhoods in Wigan with the highest increase in property prices

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st May 2025, 12:30 BST
A new report ranks all areas of Wigan based on the increase in property prices over a 12-month period.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which ranked neighbourhoods in Wigan based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024.

Here is a list of the top 10 areas in Wigan with the highest increase in property prices.

The areas across Wigan borough where property prices have increased the most

1. Property prices

The areas across Wigan borough where property prices have increased the most

Standish South saw property prices rise by 19.8 per cent from £202,500 to £242,500

2. Property prices

Standish South saw property prices rise by 19.8 per cent from £202,500 to £242,500 Photo: Google Street View

Prices rose by 15.8 per cent in Leigh East and Higher Folds, from £189,995 to £220,000

3. Property prices

Prices rose by 15.8 per cent in Leigh East and Higher Folds, from £189,995 to £220,000 Photo: Google Street View

Property prices in Hindley Green rose by 13.1 per cent from £175,000 to £198,000

4. Property prices

Property prices in Hindley Green rose by 13.1 per cent from £175,000 to £198,000 Photo: Google Street View

