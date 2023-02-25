See how an eyesore piece of scrubland in a Wigan suburb is about to be replaced by smart new homes

The plot on City Road and Orrell Hall Close in Kitt Green has been a conspicuous eyesore and been used for little more than a pedestrian cut through and fly-tipping since tumbled down garages on there were demolished.

But now earth-movers have come onto the site – opposite the top of Montrose Avenue – to prepare the ground for five new homes.

Excavations have already begun on the land off City Road where five houses are to be built

The two semi-detached and one detached affordable houses were given planning permission at the end of last year after experts said that they fitted in nicely with Core Strategy criteria of being sustainable and using brownfield land rather than green belt.

The homes, which will front onto Orrell Hall Close, are described by the report by the planning officer in charge of the application as “high quality and attractive.”

They will be two storeys high, each with three bedrooms, and there will be gardens at the rear and parking in front.

An artist's impression of one of the pairs of semis destined to be built on City Road, Kitt Green