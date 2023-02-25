See how an eyesore piece of scrubland in a Wigan suburb is about to be replaced by smart new homes
A scruffy piece of land which has blighted a Wigan suburb for years is finally being put to good use.
The plot on City Road and Orrell Hall Close in Kitt Green has been a conspicuous eyesore and been used for little more than a pedestrian cut through and fly-tipping since tumbled down garages on there were demolished.
But now earth-movers have come onto the site – opposite the top of Montrose Avenue – to prepare the ground for five new homes.
The two semi-detached and one detached affordable houses were given planning permission at the end of last year after experts said that they fitted in nicely with Core Strategy criteria of being sustainable and using brownfield land rather than green belt.
The homes, which will front onto Orrell Hall Close, are described by the report by the planning officer in charge of the application as “high quality and attractive.”