Spacious and immaculately-presented three-bed Standish home with wonderful interior and home gym yours for £270,000
Sitting in a popular location, this home is one of Standish's finest.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:56 am
On the market for £270,000 with Breakey & Co., this three-bed home features a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, lounge flowing through to the dining room, French doors out onto the rear garden, utility room, master bedroom with en suite, family bathroom with free-standing bath, and garden with artificial lawn, flagged patio, and summer house currently used as a gym. Take a look around...
