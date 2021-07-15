Credit:Breakey & Co.
Credit:Breakey & Co.

Spacious and immaculately-presented three-bed Standish home with wonderful interior and home gym yours for £270,000

Sitting in a popular location, this home is one of Standish's finest.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:56 am

On the market for £270,000 with Breakey & Co., this three-bed home features a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, lounge flowing through to the dining room, French doors out onto the rear garden, utility room, master bedroom with en suite, family bathroom with free-standing bath, and garden with artificial lawn, flagged patio, and summer house currently used as a gym. Take a look around...

1.

Credit:Breakey & Co.

Buy photo

2.

Credit:Breakey & Co.

Buy photo

3.

Credit:Breakey & Co.

Buy photo

4.

Credit:Breakey & Co.

Buy photo
Standish
Next Page
Page 1 of 4