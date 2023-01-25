Spectacular four-bed Hindley Green home with stunning garden on the market for eye-catching price
This home is stunning.
By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 9:34am
On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Arc Homes, this four-bed detached Hindley Green home is spectacular, featuring welcoming reception rooms, a modern kitchen with breakfast bar, an impressive conservatory and open-plan family room, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and enclosed rear gardens with decking and a patio. Take a look around...
