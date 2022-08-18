Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As big old house spiders come out to mate during September there are some simple tips to follow to help keep the creepy crawlies at bay.

Spiders taste with their legs and they don’t like certain scents and herbs – here’s our lowdown of some of them …

Mint

Mint is a herb which repels spiders and other bugs. It is another plant which is popular for a range of recipes in the kitchen so is widely used in households up and down the UK. You can consider buying a mint plant which will also provide a fresh scent in the home and deter bugs at the same time. Or get some peppermint oil and mix it with water then spray it around the windows and doors of your home.

Basil

Basil is another popular herb used in the kitchen for a range of dishes, but insects don’t like it. It is a good idea to consider keeping a basil plant in a pot to keep spiders away. Ants, mosquitoes and houseflies also dislike this plant.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice that is an aroma that spiders don’t like, among other insects. Homeowners and tenants can consider choosing products such as cinnamon spice itself, or cinnamon essential oil to get a scent which is off-putting for these insects.

Onions

Onions are a popular staple for many recipes in the kitchen and are another natural item that spiders don’t like. There is an added benefit to growing onions outside as they can be off-putting for the critters in the garden too.

Lavender

Lavender is a scent which deters spiders so investing in a lavender plant inside the home or garden, or maybe a lavender scented candle, can help arm you against these pests.

Chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums are a useful ally to help discourage spiders from the home or garden. This plant has flowers which spiders don’t like. So it could be either an idea to grow these flowers at home or buy some of these flowers to display inside.

Other methods for keeping spiders at bay

Keep your home clean and tidy

Spiders like to have places to hide and one of the best ways to prevent this is by keeping your house neat and tidy through regular cleaning and dusting. And spiders like cardboard boxes, so don’t keep any under your bed!

Block up any exterior cracks and gaps

This one is common sense really. The less places spiders have to enter your home through cracks and gaps the better – and it will insulate your house better to save on energy bills too!

Keep the lights off or low

This may sound odd as spiders aren’t attracted to light, but they are attracted to bugs that do like the light.

Put conkers in the corners of every room

Whether this is an old-wives tale or not, there are plenty of people that swear by its success. We’ll leave that for you to decide.

Get a cat!

Spiders aren’t a big fan of cats – no doubt because they catch them and kill them, so if you’ve not got a moggy, maybe now is the time to get one!

Invest in a spider grabber

If you’re brave enough to get close enough there are plenty of spider grabbers for sale. Simple grab the critters and put them outside with a firm “don’t come back” warning!

A spokesman for gardenbuildingsdirect.co.uk said: “The start of September sees the beginning of the spider mating season, so people will find more spiders in their home than usual. It is usually the male species that they see out and about looking for partners to mate with.

“Ahead of the autumn months, it is important to prepare to keep the spiders out of your home by thinking ahead and gathering the items that can be of help to you.