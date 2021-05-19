Sprawling five-bed Whelley home with modern kitchen, wonderful garden, and granny annexe on the market for £415,000
This property is a magnificent detached family home complete with granny annexe.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 12:51 pm
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 12:52 pm
On the market for £415,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this five-bed Whelley home features a large kitchen with centre island and open plan dining/family room, a wonderful garden with raised seating area, cozy reception rooms, spacious bedrooms, a large family bathroom, and an annexe featuring a bedroom, bathroom, and separate TV lounge to one side of the house. Take a look around...
