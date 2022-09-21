Sprawling six-bed Lancashire farmhouse with modern finish on the market for £1.25m
Liptrot Farm is a stunning house enjoying a gorgeous rural location.
By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 6:39 pm
On the market for £1.25m with Miller Metcalfe, this six-bed Heath Charnock home features three floors of class incorporating formal reception rooms, modern amenities, stunning kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and sprawling gardens featuring an entertainment area with hot tub and bar. Take a look around...
