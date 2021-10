On the market for £800,000 with Lancasters Estate Agents, this four-bed detached home boasts a recently-renovated interior, underfloor heating, a floating staircase, concealed projector screens, a comms room, an open-plan family kitchen with lantern ceiling, a first-floor balcony, a master bedroom with fitted dressing room and contemporary en suite, and a gorgeous rear garden with water feature. Take a look around...