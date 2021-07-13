Credit:Alan Batt Estate Agents
Stylish four-bed Wigan home with spacious interior and private garden on the market for £280,000

This four-bed detached home is located in one of Wigan's most popular residential estates.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:30 pm

On the market for £280,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this property features a large entrance hall with downstairs cloak room, spacious reception room, modern fitted kitchen diner, a conservatory with French Doors to the garden, a master bedroom with en suite shower room, and a lawned garden with raised decking and paved patio. Take a look around...

