Super-modern three-bed Standish bungalow with clean-cut finish and excellent rear garden on the market for £350,000
Boasting an elevated plot, this bungalow also has gardens to the front and rear.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £350,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this three-bed Standish property features an open-plan kitchen/diner, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and bay windows, a third bedroom currently being used as a second reception room, and a garden with paved patio and decked sun-lounge area. Take a look around...
