Take some table dressing inspiration from the UK’s leading cutlery brand, Viners, Valentine's Day

Whether you’re planning something special for your partner, your friends, or your family, take some table dressing inspiration from the UK’s leading cutlery brand, Viners®.

Diana Halim, Brand Marketing Manager at Viners® shares her favourite ideas to help transform your table into something magical this Valentine’s Day.

Soft & Romantic

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Pictured: Viners® Everyday Purity Gold Cutlery (Credit: Michelle Elia Brown)

Planning a Galentine’s brunch? Bring a feminine touch to the table with blush pink and white linens such as placements, napkins and tablecloths. Balance the look with metallic gold or brass cutlery – which beautifully compliments the soft pink tones.

Keep it classic

For those who like traditional Valentine’s styling (we’re talking rose petals, ambient candles and love hearts), opt for a red-themed table. Go all out with novelty or retro inspired decor, or put a twist on your everyday table by incorporating playful pops of red.

Opulent red & gold

Pictured: Viners® Everyday Purity Gold Cutlery and Gold Select Serving Spoons.

Elegance and opulence go hand in hand with a red and gold table setting. Pair gold candelabras, cutlery and napkin rings with crisp white linens for a timeless look. Add a pretty red rose for a romantic touch.